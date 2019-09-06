Susan Lorincz, the Florida woman who shot and killed her neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens in June 2023, has been convicted of manslaughter. On Aug. 16, a jury of six people convicted the 59-year-old white woman, who had admitted to killing her 35-year-old Black neighbor after a dispute about Owens’ kids playing in Lorincz’s yard.
According to WESH, prosecutors said Lorincz went to Owens’ house after the dispute and shot her through the locked front door. While the defense said Lorincz feared for her life, prosecutors added that Owens was unarmed and she didn’t threaten her neighbor.
“We are united in our grief, but we are also united in our hope for a better tomorrow,” the Owens family said in a statement on Aug. 15, per WESH.
BREAKING: Susan Lorincz has been found guilty of first-degree felony manslaughter with a firearm for the fatal shooting of her neighbor Ajike Owens through a locked front door last year. Lorincz faces up to 30 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/lIpK7YiAER
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 16, 2024
Lorincz’s defense team used Florida’s Stand Your Ground law as they made their case in court. The jury, however, concluded that the Stand Your Ground law — which allows people to use deadly force when they feel threatened — doesn’t apply in this case.
“We still believe that ‘stand your ground’ is a discriminatory law that disproportionately impacts people of color,” attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Owens family, told reporters, per WESH. “We are grateful that in this case. The jury did not accept this law as justification for an unjustifiable killing.”
"The kids are hurting." Pamela Dias, the mother of #AJOwens, says defendant #SusanLorincz was known as the "Karen of the neighborhood" and would always harass the children before fatally shooting Owens through a locked door.#CourtTV – FL v. #SusanLorincz pic.twitter.com/63zK9esoSe
— Court TV (@CourtTV) August 14, 2024
As Blavity reported, police arrested Lorincz in June 2023 and charged her with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault. The family criticized officials then for taking too long to bring the charges.
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods released a statement on Facebook, saying the shooting was not a Stand Your Ground case.
“My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her. She had no weapon, she posed no imminent threat to anyone,” Dias said at a news conference after the shooting. “What I’m asking is for justice. Justice for my daughter.”