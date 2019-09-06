According to WESH, prosecutors said Lorincz went to Owens’ house after the dispute and shot her through the locked front door. While the defense said Lorincz feared for her life, prosecutors added that Owens was unarmed and she didn’t threaten her neighbor.

“We are united in our grief, but we are also united in our hope for a better tomorrow,” the Owens family said in a statement on Aug. 15, per WESH.