According to King 5 News, Weasley opened Flowers Just-4-U in 1984. She became interested in floral arrangements as a hobby but turned it into a business after realizing there were no floral shops in her neighborhood.

“It was just something I loved to do and it was giving something back to my community. We did not have a flower shop in the community,” Wesley told King 5 News.

Over the past 40 years, Weasley recalled creating bouquets for all occasions throughout Seattle and beyond.