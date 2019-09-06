Frederick “Fred” Richard shined in Paris as Team USA made history on Monday. With Richard leading the way, the U.S. earned the first team medal in men’s gymnastics for the first time in 16 years. Richard showed off his skills on the rings, parallel bars, horizontal bar and floor exercise to propel Team USA to a bronze medal.

Team USA finished behind Japan and China, according to WCVB. Japan scored 259.594 to take gold while China totaled 259.062 points. Team USA finished with a score of 257.793.

Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

Richard scored 14.466 on the floor exercise, 14.566 at parallel bars and 14.833 on the horizontal bar, CBS News reported. The 20-year-old’s scores were the top marks on the team. Stephen Nedoroscik contributed to the team with a strong performance on the pommel horse, while Paul Juda and Asher Hong came up big on the vault, USA TODAY reported.