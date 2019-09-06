University of Michigan star Frederick “Fred” Richard made a splash in his Olympic debut on Saturday. Richard, along with his college teammate Paul Juda, made their Olympic debut together in Paris and recorded two of the highest all-around scores for Team USA. The pair of American stars joined Stephen Nedoroscik, Asher Hong and Brody Malone to help Team USA finish fifth overall in qualifications. The U.S. hasn’t won a team medal in men’s gymnastics since getting bronze in 2008.
Richard and Juda have shared countless memories together at the University of Michigan. The pair have collected numerous accolades with Michigan’s gymnastics program while also taking on national and world championships.
“We were both in the gym pushing each other grinding and it shows today,” Richard said after the pair’s Olympic debut, per Team USA. “It’s going to be really fun because we get to have another teammate competition at the all-around final, with my closest teammate next to me. I’m just excited.”
Juda is just as thrilled to have his friend beside him in Paris.
“To have him here and to have him always pushing me, I can’t describe it. It’s pretty legendary,” Juda said, per Team USA.
Richard’s Olympic debut comes after he earned a bronze medal in the all-around competition at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The 20-year-old also finished first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
The Americans now turn their attention to Monday’s team final, where they will face Japan, China and Great Britain. Japan earned a silver medal at the Tokyo games while China and Great Britain also finished ahead of the U.S. Richard is full of confidence after his team’s strong start on Saturday.
“I want to say Team USA made a statement to the world that we’re getting better and better on the men’s side and we represented the country well,” Richard said, per the Boston Globe. “And I want to say that the world knows Frederick Richards’s name and that he’s, he’s going to keep getting stronger and stronger and in 2028 he’ll probably be the greatest gymnast in the world.”