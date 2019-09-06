Richard and Juda have shared countless memories together at the University of Michigan. The pair have collected numerous accolades with Michigan’s gymnastics program while also taking on national and world championships.

“We were both in the gym pushing each other grinding and it shows today,” Richard said after the pair’s Olympic debut, per Team USA. “It’s going to be really fun because we get to have another teammate competition at the all-around final, with my closest teammate next to me. I’m just excited.”

Juda is just as thrilled to have his friend beside him in Paris.

“To have him here and to have him always pushing me, I can’t describe it. It’s pretty legendary,” Juda said, per Team USA.

Richard’s Olympic debut comes after he earned a bronze medal in the all-around competition at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. The 20-year-old also finished first at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials.