Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is a renowned rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. He gained widespread recognition and rose to fame in the early 2010s with his unique style of trap music, characterized by his distinctive voice, flow and emotionally charged lyrics. Future has been no stranger to the media throughout his career, with one of the biggest reasons being his publicized relationships, including singer Ciara, and his long line of lineage.

The acclaimed rapper has eight confirmed children and one speculated child between the ages of 4-21 from nine different women. The Grammy award-winning rapper is also said to have an informally adopted son from a previous relationship. Buckle up and find out more about the Future kids and the rapper’s relationship with their mothers here.

Who Is Future?

Future released several mixtapes at the start of his career that garnered attention within the hip-hop community before dropping his debut studio album, Pluto, in 2012. His subsequent albums, like Honest, DS2 (also known as Dirty Sprite 2), Evol and Future, further solidified his position as a star in the rap scene. Future’s music often explores themes of street life, wealth, drug use, relationships and personal struggles, which resonate with a wide audience.

Aside from his music, Future has faced personal challenges and controversies, which sometimes intersect with his music. This includes public disputes and arguments between him and the mothers of his children. Despite varying opinions on the rapper as a father and person, Future remains a prominent figure in hip-hop, continually reaching new heights in his career and maintaining a dedicated fan base.

Who Are Future’s Kids

Future’s confirmed children from oldest to youngest are Jakobi Wilburn (born in 2002), Londyn Wilburn (born in 2009), Prince Wilburn (born in 2012), Future Zahir Wilburn (born in 2014), Kash Wilburn (born in 2015), Hendrix Wilburn (born in 2018), Paris Wilburn (born in 2019) and Reign Wilburn (born in 2019). His alleged child’s name is Legend Wilburn (born in 2019) and his informally adopted son’s name is Jaiden Wilburn.

Jakobi Wilburn

Jakobi Wilburn is the first born of Future’s kids. He was born on June 30, 2002 and is the child of Future and a woman named Jessica Smith. Peris Wamangu and Cyprine Apindi for Legit wrote that the couple split shortly after the birth of Jakobi. The eldest of the Wilburn children is also a rapper with songs such as Bad Reception, Bricc and Pink Lemonade.

In 2016, Jessica Smith filed a second lawsuit against Future. She sued him for increased child support payments for their son, claiming that Future’s income had significantly risen since their initial agreement. According to Bossip, Smith also claimed that Future was a neglectful father to Jakobi which has caused him emotional issues and has led Jakobi to having behavioral problems.

Fast forward to 2020, Jakobi was arrested in Georgia on charges of criminal gang activity, criminal trespass and altered ID of a firearm. TMZ reported that Future and Jessica Smith worked to ensure Jakobi acquired a good lawyer.

Londyn Wilburn

Londyn Wilburn is the second oldest child of Future, born on March 9, 2009. She is the daughter of Future and a woman named India J. Future and India J. dated for a few years after his split with Jessica Smith. The relationship eventually ended, but Future’s relationship with Londyn still appears to be close-knit based on the teen’s instagram.

Prince Wilburn

Prince Wilburn is Future’s next child with social media star and entrepreneur Brittni Mealy. He was born on October 6, 2013. The life of the 11-year-old child is kept mostly private besides a few instances of Prince accompanying his dad at several work-related appearances. However, Mealy and Future had an online dispute in 2021 where Mealy accused Future of neglecting Prince and speaking derogatorily to their son about her. He claimed that Mealy’s accusations were false and simply tweeted “Pray for her.”

Future Zahir Wilburn

Future Zahir Wilburn is one of the rapper’s most well-known children as his mother is singer Ciara. The former fianced couple’s son was born on May 19, 2014. Future and Ciara began dating in 2012 and were engaged in 2013. However, in the year of 2013, Ciara gave birth to their son and called off their engagement shortly after due to Future’s rumored infidelity. Ciara now has primary custody of Future Zahir after a publicly messy lawsuit against the rapper and raises him with her current husband, quarterback Russell Wilson and their kids.

Kash Wilburn

Kash Wilburn was born sometime in 2015. He is the son of Future and an undisclosed woman. The life of Kash and his mother, who he primarily lives with, is kept private but Future has praised Kash’s mother at once publicly for raising their son.

Hendrix Wilburn

Hendrix Wilburn was born on December 15, 2018. He is the son of Future and Joie Chavis, an internet personality and professional dancer. Future and Chavis have a seemingly good relationship despite their split after dating sometime between 2017 and 2018. Ryan Naumann for Blast shared that Future took Chavis on a vacation to Turks and Caicos back in 2019. The two were separated and Future was believed to be dating Lori Harvey at the time. Still, the two vacationed together and Future shared a picture with Chavis on his Instagram story where he wrote, “Ima always have your back. real one.”

Paris Wilburn

Paris Wilburn is believed to have been born in 2019 to Future and a woman whose name is not disclosed. Future mentioned Paris’ mother in a string of tweets in 2020 (listed below) where he showed her praise on Mother’s Day without naming her. This tweet was seemingly the rapper’s first acknowledgment of the child. Not much else is known about Paris and her mother.

Reign Wilburn

Reign Wilburn is the daughter of Future and Instagram model, Eliza Seraphin, known as Eliza Reign. Future and Seraphin’s daughter Reign was born in April of 2019. In October of 2019, Naumann for Blast wrote that Seraphin sued Future over paternity and seeking child support. Future tried to shut down the suit and stop Seraphin from speaking about him publicly. At this time, the rapper also denied being Reign’s father. However, in May of 2020, The Shade Room reported that a court-order DNA test confirmed Future as Reign’s father.

The relationship between Future and Seraphin has remained messy. The two have taken jabs back and forth at each other via social media numerous times. These jabs have even progressed to more serious matters with Future’s now dropped defamation lawsuit against Seraphin and Seraphin seeking higher child support from the rapper that she claims is neglectful to Reign.

Legend Wilburn

Future’s alleged ninth child is named Legend Wilburn. His mother is a woman named Cindy Parker, who sued the rapper over paternity and child support in 2019. This lawsuit occurred shortly after Seraphin’s lawsuit, who Naumann for Blast reported became friends with Parker sometime in 2020. The two had DNA samples of their children sent in that later came back and allegedly indicated a 99.9% probability of Legend and Seraphin daughter, Reign being half-siblings.

Weeks after Parker took this information to court is when Future showed up to respond to the lawsuit. A few days after Future showed up, Parker dismissed her case against him. Naumann reported that this is likely the result of a settlement being reached outside of court.

Jaiden Wilburn

Jaiden Wilburn is the biological son of Future’s ex, India J. Wamangu and Apindi for Legit wrote that sometime when India J. and Future were dating between July 2007 and November 2012, the rapper decided to adopt her son from a previous relationship as his own. However, the adoption is not formally recognized. Despite this, Future has remained in Jaiden’s life since the relationship with his mom. Jaiden and Future have been seen together fairly recently when a picture of the two at Jaiden’s high school graduation was shared in 2022.

Future’s Mother’s Day Tweets

Future posted a string of tweets on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020 (on what is now called X) shouting out six of the mothers of his children. These tweets were also the first public mentions of Future’s children Kash and Paris.

Future’s tweets read as follows: “Happy Mother’s Day India..such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u, Thank u,” (directed at India J., mother of Londyn and Jaiden).

Then for Brittni Mealy (mother of Prince) he wrote “Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt,your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day.”

Next for Ciara (mother of Future Zahir) he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.”

His next tweet was directed at the undisclosed mother of his son Kash. Future wrote, “My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k.”

Joie Chavis (mother of Hendrix) was addressed next Future. To her he wrote, “Joie thank u for being an incredible mom…u holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.”

Lastly, Future wrote a tweet directed at the undisclosed mother of his daughter Paris. He wrote, “Paris ❤️ your mom deserve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami 😅”

Jessica Smith (mother of Jakobi Wilburn) was not mentioned amongst these tweets, despite being the mother of Future’s first child. This is likely due to the various legal issues and other disputes the two have had throughout time as parents.

Reign Seraphin (mother of Reign Wilburn) and Cindy Parker (mother of Legend Wilburn) were also not mentioned in Future’s tweets. This is also likely due to the drama resulting from the women’s separate public disputes and lawsuits with the rapper. Additionally, it was not confirmed that Future was the father of Reign until the day after his infamous tweets. As for Parker, it was not for a few months until it was allegedly confirmed that Future was the father of her son, Legend.

Future’s Kids Today

As of 2023, it is still believed that these nine children are confirmed or alleged to be fathered by Future. This is not including his adopted son. Rumors briefly went around that the rapper was expecting another child with singer Tems in September of 2023, though they were later shut down by the singer herself.