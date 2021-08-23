It’s difficult for young adults to move out of their parent’s homes because the rent prices are too high. According to a recent survey conducted by Intuit Credit Karma, 31% of Gen Z live with a parent or family member because home ownership is out of reach.

“The current housing market has many Americans making adjustments to their living situations, including relocating to less-expensive cities and even moving back in with their families,” said Courtney Alev, Intuit Credit Karma’s consumer financial advocate, CNBC reported.

Pew Research found that 18% of Americans have moved in with family in the last few years, and the trend shows no signs of stopping. More than half of the adult children who live with their parents report they benefit financially from this arrangement. Another 30% reported not paying significant bills like rent or mortgage, partly because they don’t have the money to repay debt.

According to Essence, the number of shared households has not been this high since 1971.

A Credit Karma survey revealed that 29% of 18 and 25-year-olds live at home with their families and do not plan on moving out anytime soon. U.S. young adults aren’t the only ones affected by this issue. Bloomberg shared that 3.6 million people in the U.K. are affected. A total of 1.1 million Americans between the ages of 20 and 34 lived with their parents in 2021, up 1.1 million from 20 years ago.

Fortune reported Gen Zers aren’t the only ones having trouble paying their rent: 24% of U.S. renters say they can’t afford it, causing almost 40% to sacrifice necessities. While millennials and Gen Z face the worst hardships, they are disproportionately affected: 30% and 27% struggle to pay rent, respectively, compared to 10% of those over 69.