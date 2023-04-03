The trend echoes companies laying off thousands of employees across the tech, media and retail industries over the past year. As these layoffs are now happening to workers in their own homes instead of in an office, they are feeling empowered to share the experience on social media as a way to find support.

“What’s important is that many of the young people we see that post this on TikTok — remember, they’ve grown up on TikTok. They shared their setbacks, they’ve shared their breakthroughs — it could be a break up with somebody, it could be getting into college,” Dorset added. “For many of them, [it’s] the very first time they’ve ever been laid off. So of course they want everybody to know and then wait for the feedback to tell them whether or not it was the right decision.”