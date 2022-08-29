“I think we often don’t look at where the disparities are and who the individuals most at risk are when we’re talking about suicide ideation,” Michael Curtis, the study’s co-author, told UGA Today. “We just know it’s bad, and particularly among young Black men.”

He added, “Historically, research has not invested a lot of time and effort in looking into what are the unique cultural contexts that make certain men more at risk for suicidal thoughts than other men.”