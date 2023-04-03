DaShawn Usher, the Senior Director of GLAAD’s Communities of Color and Media department, spearheaded the initiative, collaborating with Associate Director Julian J. Walker, Associate Kayla Thompson, and Junior Associate Ty Ballard to lead this impactful enterprise.

“This year’s cohort of visionaries and advisors are the pinnacle of what Black LGBTQ+ creatives can do when we join together to amplify our work,” Usher said in a news release statement.