“I wanted to get away from the generation of my family being uneducated to being educated,” she told FOX5 Atlanta. “Because being educated can give you opportunities in life. It makes the road that much easier. It gives you options you don’t even know of until you go.”

Her parents stopped their education after elementary school, and Stowers ensured her three children pursued a higher education.

“I think the background of my mom’s story is so unique, just with her going from a wife with three kids and going from my dad dying and her being left with a 12-year-old, a 6-year-old, and a 3-year-old at that point in time and still not giving up,” Stowers’ daughter Maya said.