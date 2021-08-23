On Tuesday, Past Your Bedtime released its latest episode featuring Memphis native GloRilla. Host Fannita Leggett asked Big Glo which artists she would collaborate with who share her zodiac sign — Leo.

Leggett questioned Glo about her plans to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert. Surprisingly, GloRilla disclosed that the “Just Wanna Rock” rapper is her “real” cousin.

“That’s my cousin,” she said. “Yeah, that’s my real cousin.”

During the discussion, GloRilla was questioned about why she and Uzi hadn’t collaborated on any songs.

“We actually working on it. We gon’ get it together. Well, we never started on a song, but we gotta get it together. That’s my cousin, though.”

GloRilla says she has a song in the works with her cousin Lil Uzi Vert 👀 Y’all here for it? pic.twitter.com/c1heJmX52F — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 27, 2024

Despite not discussing their relationship further, Glo, Uzi, Luh Tyler, and London on da Track were spotted together in a recording studio in August. In addition to performing at the same festivals last year, the two were surprise guests during Drake’s 2023 Dreamville festival performance.

Uzi is preparing to release their last album, Luv Is Rage 3. They recently announced their intention to exit the music business and concentrate on their emerging career as a fashion designer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Legget asked her about celebrity crushes. The 24-year-old revealed her elementary school crush on Soulja Boy – who shares the same July 28 birthday as her.