Chartel Findlater is hoping to add a bit of peace and serenity to people’s day through her self-care home products.
On Nov. 30, city officials in Philadelphia, aka the City of Brotherly Love, agreed to pass a resolution to support small Black-owned businesses. They deemed each Friday in December “Shop Black Business Friday” in an attempt to draw more attention to local organizations. So, in conjunction with this declaration, CBS 3 has been highlighting Black companies, one being Gold and Water Co.
Findlater created the wellness brand after taking a leap of faith to pivot from the career she built in education, according to CBS 3. The “online boutique soapery and wellness advocacy brand” offers homemade soaps, body butter, oils, balms, candles, fragrances and home decor made in limited quantities, according to its website. Ranging from $6 to $45, she says her products were crafted as a reminder that “you are the luxury,” which is also her company’s tagline.
“We handcraft all our soaps and make them in these huge batches,” the entrepreneur told the news station.
When Findlater left her stable career, she was unsure what life would look like on the other side. Since she stepped into a new career path by believing in herself and using her faith as a core foundation of strength, the gold reference in the Philadelphia-based business’ name stems from a scripture.
“The gold is a reference to a scripture that says when we go through life’s test and trials, our faith becomes purer than gold,” she said.
In addition, she believes “water is a place of rest and cleansing,” so when people use her soap products during their self-care days, they are refreshing their bodies with carefully picked ingredients as well.
Although Findlater products are not a cure-all, as a mental health care advocate she knows small things that enhance one’s pampering time is important. She has hopes for her Gold and Water Co. to launch new products as she continues to be an “advocate for resources that are precious gold and cleansing waters, in the midst of life’s inevitable refining fires.”