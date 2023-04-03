Democratic Rep. Bo Mitchell said that vacating the board at TSU was telling the institution to “sit down and shut up and accept the crumbs we send you.”

TSU called out the decision to vacate its board, noting an “unprecedented” decision that will “disrupt our students’ educational pursuits, harm the image of the University, and remove a Board that had achieved success in its enhanced governance of TSU.”

“TSU would undoubtedly be in a different position today if it had received the funds promised by the state over the course of the last three decades,” TSU said in a statement. “While we are very disappointed by today’s vote, we will continue to work with the General Assembly and the Governor’s office to pursue options, both in funding and governance, that allow TSU to continue the momentum it has achieved in enrollment, research, academics and providing great opportunities for students.”