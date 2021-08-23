The Grambling State University women’s basketball team set a new record after their first game of the year ended in victory. At home, the Lady Tigers defeated the College of Biblical Studies 159–18, setting a record for the most significant victory margin (141 points) in Division I women’s basketball history.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women's Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

According to ESPN, among the eight players to score in double figures in the 159-18 win, Arianna Mosley led the way with 27 points. Kahia Warmsley finished second with 20 points. DeMya Young and Amanda Blake both had 15 points.

Despite Grambling taking an early 34-0 lead, all 13 players on the team scored at least six points in the win. The Ambassadors didn’t get a point until the final two minutes of the first quarter. By halftime, they were down 82-10.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference is comprised of historically Black universities such as Grambling. The blowout on Tuesday broke Savannah State’s record for margin of victory in women’s college basketball, which they set by defeating Wesleyan of Georgia by 139 points in 2018.

This is CBS’ first year having a women’s basketball team. They play in the Southwest Region of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Ambassadors have yet to win a game in its inaugural season. They now possess a 0-7 record.