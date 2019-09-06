A South Carolina family has reached a settlement after fighting to save their ancestral land from a developer who tried to take down the home to make way for a subdivision. The property at the center of the dispute belongs to Josephine Wright, a Gullah-Geechee woman who recently died at age 94 after fighting valiantly to save her home at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The home, which was originally bought by a freed slave after the Civil War and passed down for generations, is located in a quite area at Hilton Head Island, surrounded by huge trees, South Carolina Public Radio reported.

In 2023, however, Wright faced a lawsuit from a developer who said the 94-year-old is disrupting their plans for the land. Wright then hired a civil rights attorney to help her fight for her home. As her story spread around the country, Wright also received support from celebrities such as Snoop Dog, Kyrie Irving and Tyler Perry, The Guardian reported.