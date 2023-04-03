The couple also alleged that city council member Henry Nicholson cut off the water supply to the mobile kitchen and called for them to “go back to your own country!” According to Bastien, the crowd that came out to support the business slowly decreased until there were no people left.

“When we first opened, there were a lot of people” ordering food, Bastien told the Associated Press through an interpreter. “And the day after, there were a lot of people. And then … they started harassing us.”

The complaint alleges the town implemented a food truck ban aimed at the couple and later threatened them with fines and even imprisonment when they spoke out against it. Bastian and Benoir are represented by the Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public-interest law firm that helps protect Americans’ constitutional rights.