Halle Bailey and DDG’s newborn baby boy is already making a splash in the music industry. Hours before the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper and The Little Mermaid star revealed their baby boy’s birth on social media on Saturday, DDG made reference to his son Halo in a new song called “Darryl Freestyle,” which was made available on YouTube.

In the song, the 26-year-old hints at a future for their son. Toward the end of the video, a clip shows the rapper cradling a baby. The rapper also uploaded a picture of a newborn child as the cover artwork for the song on Soundcloud, but it’s unclear if it’s Halo.

“Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo don’t want for nothing,” DDG raps in the song. “He crying / His mama coming / She’s stronger than Wonder Woman.”

It is well known that DDG trolls his fans online, so many fans are wondering if the baby in the video was fake.

DDG, 26, and The Color Purple actor, 23, have been dating for two years. Following months of speculation, the pair announced Halo’s birth on Instagram.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote, sharing a photo of the newborn’s hand wearing a gold nameplate bracelet. “Welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you.”

DDG shared a similar photo on his page. The post was also shared on his Instagram Story.

“My biggest blessing, son, son.. never been so in love. Baby halo,” DDG wrote.

“The flyest kid in the universe has arrived,” he added.

In 2023, Bailey often camouflaged her baby bump in public events. She was often captured in a ballroom or cupcake-shaped dress to hide her belly. In celebration of her second major film of the year, Halle arrived on the red carpet in a tiered ruffle dress hiding her pregnant belly.

The two worked together to keep their growing family a secret, and we stan! Congratulations.