Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG have welcomed their first child together. Bailey announced the birth of her baby boy, Halo, in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram.
The 23-year-old actress has been dating DDG, founder of the Zooted Music record label, for more than a year, People reported. Bailey and DDG officially announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2022.
The Little Mermaid actress, who keeps much of her life private, never revealed her pregnancy to the public. However, Bailey responded to a Snapchat user in November when the person said one of her recent photos shows that she has a “pregnancy nose.”
“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” Bailey responded.
The Hollywood star made it clear that she is proud of her nose.
“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she said. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”
Speaking to People in May, Bailey described DDG as a real Prince Charming.
“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” she told PEOPLE. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”
The couple now look forward to a new chapter with their family.
“My biggest blessing by far,” DDG wrote on his own Instagram after the birth of Halo. “👶🏽❤️ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”
View this post on Instagram