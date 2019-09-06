The 23-year-old actress has been dating DDG, founder of the Zooted Music record label, for more than a year, People reported. Bailey and DDG officially announced their relationship on Instagram in March 2022.

The Little Mermaid actress, who keeps much of her life private, never revealed her pregnancy to the public. However, Bailey responded to a Snapchat user in November when the person said one of her recent photos shows that she has a “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” Bailey responded.

The Hollywood star made it clear that she is proud of her nose.

“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she said. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”