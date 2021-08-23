After keeping her pregnancy private, Halle Bailey shared her mermaid-inspired maternity shoot on Instagram. In the video, Bailey wore a flowing two-piece iridescent set accentuating her bump. The Little Mermaid actress and her boyfriend DDG recently welcomed their baby boy Halo.

During the shoot, Bailey floats as she strikes poses throughout the water. Bailey switches between holding her belly and posing with her arms in the purple-lit water.

“🧜🏽‍♀️missing my belly already 💜but I obviously had to do underwater pics 😉,” she wrote in her caption.

Bailey also shared a photo of her physique taken after giving birth.

“So this is me rn and I’ve letting my body heal haven’t really started working out yet, but I’ll show you my goal ❤️,” Bailey wrote.

Earlier this month, Bailey announced her son’s arrival with an Instagram post of his tiny hand holding his parents’ fingers and wearing a gold bracelet engraved with “Halo.”

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.. welcome to the world, my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨,” she wrote.

While the couple kept their growing family private, many fans were irritated by the secrecy. Bailey, YouTube star, and DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr., have been together for about two years. The happy parents appeared to be enjoying life with their first child after announcing Halo’s arrival on Jan. 6.