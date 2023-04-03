CDU trained medical students through a partnership with UCLA until it earned accreditation in November 2022. The program received nearly 1,000 applications, with 60 students now enrolled in the four-year program. For the first time, their diplomas will bear the name of CDU.

“That had always been the goal here at the university, to have our own independent medical program,” Deborah Prothrow-Stith, the dean of the College of Medicine, told The Guardian.