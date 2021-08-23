Despite Saint Augustine’s University’s financial struggles, a third-generation HBCU graduate is raising money for the institution through her coffee business. Located in Charlotte, the 23-year-old owns Kaldi’s Coffee House and Roastery. As of 2024, Cox sells her pastries, tea and coffee as part of her business. Additionally, her coffee beans come from Ethiopia.

The idea came after Cox discovered Saint Augustine’s University’s financial and accreditation challenges. The HBCU graduate created this coffee after Saint Augustine’s University-inspired 1867, a medium roast with hints of fruit and chocolate. She is donating 30% of sales to the Falcon Pride Initiative, according to ABC. Her efforts are intended to inspire other HBCU graduates to save the institution.

“It could really be any one of our HBCUs. A lot of them sometimes are just one moment away from going through anything. As an HBCU family, we should be helping each other out as much as we can because of the important legacy and history of HBCUs,” Cox said.

She graduated from North Carolina A&T University and is a proud HBCU alum. As Cox points out, Aggies believe in giving back. On Instagram, Cox explained how Saint Augustine’s story inspired her to create an HBCU Legacy Coffee Line.

“This coffee line will raise awareness and help support HBCUs financially,” she wrote. “I’m excited to say specifically for Saint Augustine, 30% of the 1867 Brew will go directly to their Falcon Pride Initiative Fund.”

“The Falcon Pride Initiative Fund addresses the critical need to showcase Saint Augustine’s University as financially solvent to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges,” she continued. “With a fundraising goal of $5,000,000, the campaign seeks to elevate financial stability and reaffirm SAU’s commitment to providing a high-quality education to its students.”

Saint Augustine’s University recently learned its accreditation appeal was denied.

Due to financial management problems at the school, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission’s Appeals Committee upheld the board’s decision to revoke accreditation. WRAL revealed documents showing a pattern of money problems at the university.

Saint Augustine’s University faces a financial crisis: unpaid debts and a $7.9M tax lien.