Hennessy has become a staple in Black culture, establishing a deep-rooted connection for decades. However, an Atlanta spa went viral for using the product in its pedicures, drawing disapproval from the cognac brand.
According to Complex, a woman identified as Madison Calley shared a video on her Instagram account about her “fancy experience” at Buckhead Signature Nails. She discussed everything the spa offered its customers, including having Hennessy poured on their feet.
“Atlanta, have you ever had a back massage or a mobile bar with signature drinks and snacks while getting a pedicure?” Calley asked in the 27-second clip. She then showed the refreshments, which included Doritos, Welch’s fruit snacks, soft drinks and other alcoholic beverages.
She continued, “I have a unique experience for you here at Buckhead Signature Nails. They have the 24-karat gold pedicure, where they actually put the gold on your feet and it feels amazing. They give back massages, they have the jelly pedi here, and I highly recommend this unique experience here. It is like no other. They are one of the biggest nail shops in Atlanta.”
The clip circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, leaving the brand and other users shocked when Hennessy was poured into the water during Calley’s 24-karat gold pedicure.
“We hope not?!” the company responded to a user who shared the now-deleted clip.
“Atlanta tried to make “Hennessy Pedicures” a thing and the brand said ENOUGH,” one user said in a quoted tweet, referencing a scene from Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Too?” featuring Janet Jackson’s character (Patricia Agnew), who tells her friends to “fix it.”
“Hennessy stopping all shipments to Atlanta,” another wrote with a Thor clip of Odin telling him he’s unworthy.
“There is absolutely no benefit to gold leaf on your legs or henny in your pedicure bath 😒 free my people of the nonsense pls,” a third user said.
