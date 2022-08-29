Cogdell had plans to bring a “family-style bar/restaurant” to Buffalo, but his mind changed after a family vacation in North Texas. His business has now crossed the $1 million mark, as Biz Journals reports.

“We were just going to visit my mother-in-law for her birthday and I fell in love with the city, with Dallas,” he told Biz Journals. “I was completely impressed with the way the city is set up.”