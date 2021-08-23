It was an exciting Super Bowl LVIII, but one moment that stands out is seeing JAY-Z in full daddy mode with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi.

As the Chiefs got ready to play the 49ers, pictures of the three walking around Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas were circulated on social media. Online users were astounded by Rumi’s striking resemblance to Blue and how quickly the 12-year-old matured.

Before the game, JAY-Z strolled across the field to take pictures of Blue. Keeping up with tradition, Blue leaped in excitement on the field as she has done every Super Bowl she’s attended. Blue is a known fan of basketball and football. The father-daughter duo often attend sporting events together.

Fans were also surprised to see Rumi at a public outing.

Rumi appeared shy, wearing two pigtails with bows, black leggings, a leather bomber jacket, and black boots. Nothing is cuter than seeing Rumi with her Black Barbie doll holding a sign that reads “Super Bowl.”

blue ivy wiping something off rumi's eye, TOO CUTE😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/76WQNYTcrV — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 11, 2024

Blue donned cargo pants, black and white sneakers and a black letterman’s jacket.

After joining her mother, Beyonce, on the Renaissance World Tour with her mother this past summer, the 12-year-old is quickly emerging as a young icon. In celebration of his influential legacy, JAY-Z was presented with the 2nd annual Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the recent Grammy Awards ceremony. To celebrate, he brought Blue Ivy on stage.