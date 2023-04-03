The Stanley Cup isn’t anything new. Founded in 1913, the company has focused on a customer base that seeks outdoor activities such as camping or hiking and construction workers. The most popular Stanley Cup was traditionally a dark green tumbler mainly marketed toward men.

The company took a new turn in 2020 when former Crocs executive Terence Reilly became the president of Stanley. He started tapping into influencer marketing to boost sales of the Quench line, which had previously launched in 2016, according to CNBC. Stanley’s revenue jumped from $74 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023.