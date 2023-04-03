In recent years, TikTok has become an essential social media platform for content creators and brands to promote their work. The app is known for popularizing songs, driving beauty trends, and selling products, clothing and accessories.
A particular reusable bottle is the latest item to have driven TikTok’s newest viral craze. Stanley, a brand of reusable water bottles, has gained in popularity in recent months. “The Quencher H2.0” is sold with a straw and comes in various colors and sizes ranging from a 14-ounce to a 64-ounce. Children and teenagers included it on their Christmas list, while a partnership with Target on New Year’s Eve led to the item selling out instantly. On TikTok, the #Stanley hashtag has nearly 3 billion views.
The Stanley Cup isn’t anything new. Founded in 1913, the company has focused on a customer base that seeks outdoor activities such as camping or hiking and construction workers. The most popular Stanley Cup was traditionally a dark green tumbler mainly marketed toward men.
The company took a new turn in 2020 when former Crocs executive Terence Reilly became the president of Stanley. He started tapping into influencer marketing to boost sales of the Quench line, which had previously launched in 2016, according to CNBC. Stanley’s revenue jumped from $74 million in 2019 to $750 million in 2023.
“It created tumblers in new limited edition colors, creating both scarcity and novelty. It partnered with influencers and leveraged existing online chatter,” Jenna Drenten, an associate professor of marketing at Loyola University Chicago, told USA TODAY. “It moved the product from something useful to something aspirational. But all of this was done without compromising the quality of the product.”
On TikTok, children and teenagers are seen crying over receiving a Stanley on Christmas Day while others show off their collection.
The company successfully tapped into the viral nature of TikTok’s algorithm. It relied on consumer marketing — customers sharing their reactions to the product, which, in turn, boosts sales.
“You may have seen recently the instance in which a young woman’s car caught fire, and the only thing remaining was a Stanley cup intact with ice still inside,” Drenten added. “The brand was tagged over and over again in the video and finally responded by buying the woman a new car. Social media marketing like this can’t be planned. It has to be community-oriented: letting consumers take ownership in the brand story.”