The New Jersey native started her mission in 2020.

“We just started with all the East Coast schools down from New Jersey to North Carolina, and that’s how this trip began,” she told Good Morning America. “In total, it ended up being 93 schools, every four-year degree-granting HBCU in North America.”

Richards completed her goal of visiting all the four-year HBCUs last fall. Her tour also included stops at community colleges and institutions such as Alabama State University, Prairie View A&M University and Elizabeth City State University.

“It’s very diverse. It’s not made up of just Black and brown students,” she said of the community at the schools she’s visited. “There are students from all walks of life, all types of different countries. There’s just a lot of misconceptions out there.”