Howard University has launched an investigation after perpetrators broke into Benjamin E. Mays Hall and posted a video of themselves breaking in on TikTok This campus building holds historical documents.

In a statement, Rev. Kenyatta Gilbert, the school’s dean, said that the now-deleted clip showed a group “rummaging through Mays Hall, running through the stacks of its library, flipping through books and files, and even deploying a fire extinguisher indoors.”