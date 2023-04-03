The NCAA announced that Howard University will play against Grambling State in the First Four Play-In games as part of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Howard will then play against the Wagner Seahawks at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The Grambling State Tigers were also paired to compete against the Montana State Bobcats.
Official dates and times for the games have yet to be released.
The NCAA shared details about how they choose to pair the teams.
“When selecting the teams for the NCAA tournament, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee ranks every team from No. 1 through No. 68”, the organization noted in an article.
“In its current format, the First Four consists of eight teams — the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. Each subset plays against itself (i.e., at-large teams face at-large teams, and automatic qualifiers face automatic qualifiers).”