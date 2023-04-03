Howard University and Morehouse College will be bringing HBCU culture to New Jersey next fall. Both football teams will play in the 2024 HBCUNY Classic at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 14. The game will mark another event in the institution’s historic rivalry.
“We are thrilled to host the HBCUNY Classic once again at MetLife Stadium,” Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, and producer of the HBCUNY Classic said, according to Sports Illustrated.
Last time around, Howard defeated Morehouse 30-0 in the annual classic. Morehouse recently hired head coach Terance Mathis to go against Howard’s Larry Scott, who helped the team secure last year’s victory.
“MetLife Stadium is honored to host the third annual HBCU New York Classic,” Ron VanDeVeen, the President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. “HBCU New York Classic is an outstanding event, and we look forward to welcoming Morehouse College, Howard University, and thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to our stadium this September.”
The statement also highlighted the significance of the event in celebrating HBCU culture on a large scale.
“This game not only celebrates the rich athletic traditions of Morehouse and Howard University but also underscores the importance of HBCUs in higher education,” the statement read. “It’s an opportunity for alumni, students, and fans to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and competition.”