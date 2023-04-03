“MetLife Stadium is honored to host the third annual HBCU New York Classic,” Ron VanDeVeen, the President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, said. “HBCU New York Classic is an outstanding event, and we look forward to welcoming Morehouse College, Howard University, and thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to our stadium this September.”

The statement also highlighted the significance of the event in celebrating HBCU culture on a large scale.

“This game not only celebrates the rich athletic traditions of Morehouse and Howard University but also underscores the importance of HBCUs in higher education,” the statement read. “It’s an opportunity for alumni, students, and fans to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and competition.”