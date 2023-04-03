HRC’s HBCU Director Leslie Hall recently reflected on the event in an interview for The Advocate.

“We’ve seen the Leadership Summit evolve over the last twenty years, but the one constant has been the dedicated students and their unified desire to push for change,” he said. “So many of our students come from places where they can’t be themselves…they really have never been in a space that supports and includes them.”

The event gathered 32 HBCU students and focused on cultivating their leadership skills while emphasizing the importance of inclusion and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community on campuses.