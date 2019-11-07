Hurricanes are some of Earth’s most formidable natural disasters and can be pretty intimidating, especially if you don’t know what to do during one.

According to the National Weather Service, around five hurricanes hit the U.S. coastline, killing 50 to 100 people approximately from Texas to Maine. Knowing how to handle a hurricane is critical no matter where you live.

Read on for hurricane safety dos and don’ts.

Dos:

Understand the difference between a watch and a warning.

News outlets, via the National Weather Service, typically issue tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings to let viewers know about potential, upcoming and hazardous weather conditions. You’ve likely seen the words “tornado watch” or “tropical storm warning” on your TV screen, but what does that mean?

Well, a hurricane watch is when hurricane conditions are possible within the next 48 hours, Mass.gov reported. A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Warnings are a little more serious. Hurricane warnings mean sustained winds greater than or equal to 74 mph associated with a hurricane are expected to affect an area within 24 hours. A tropical storm warning indicates that sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph are associated with a tropical storm that is expected to affect an area within 24 hours.

Stay informed.

It’s important to keep up with media updates about the state of storms in your area. Pay attention to any alerts you may receive on your phone and any public safety information shared before, during and after the storm.

Know your zone.

Knowing whether you live in a hurricane evacuation zone is imperative. That will affect the way you respond to a tropical storm. Check out the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood maps to determine whether you’re in a flood-prone or high-risk area. You can find out whether you live in a hurricane evacuation zone on your state’s government website. If you’re in a flood or hurricane evacuation zone, prepare to evacuate.

Prepare for power outages.

The power will likely go out during a hurricane, so make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working and have new batteries. If you live in a flood or hurricane evacuation zone, purchasing a generator to provide power during an outage may be worth buying. If you have one already, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions to use it safely before an outage.

Don’ts:

Drive.

It may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s important to note that driving during a hurricane is not safe. According to Deployed Resources, flash flooding can happen quickly, and it only takes 6 inches of water to lift a car off the ground. Plus, heavy rain and wind can make it extremely hard to see.

Go outside.

Similar to the previous tip, stay inside during a hurricane. It’s easy to get hit and injured by debris, and lightning is common during a tropical storm. Wait until weather officials give you the green light to brave the outdoors.

Forget to turn off appliances.

If you’re experiencing a power outage during a hurricane, turn off all major appliances in your home, like the water heater and the air conditioner, to prevent possible damage. Flooding and electricity do not mix, so make sure to locate the main breaker and turn it off for your safety.

Use a generator inside.

If you’re using a generator, don’t use it inside and ensure it’s as far away from all open windows or doors in your home. Using a generator inside can cause a build-up of carbon monoxide, putting everyone in your home, including your pets, in danger. Don’t use charcoal grills and propane camping stoves inside for the same reason.