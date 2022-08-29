“I’m making a change on how I’m going to drink,” she told her Instagram followers in a Jan. 1 video. “I’m going to drink more responsibly and less regrettably. What does that mean? Well, I know that drinking while it gives you a good feeling in the moment is horrible for your liver, it’s not good for your heart and it definitely isn’t good for your gut. But I still know I like to go out and have a social drink with my friends and I like to feel a natural euphoric feeling, a splash after a stressful day. So when I couldn’t find anything on the market, I decided to create it.”