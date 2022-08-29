CURLS founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger has dived into the beverage industry with the recent launch of a new product that promotes physical and mental health.
On March 8 (aka International Women’s Day), Dellinger introduced her latest business venture, Huzzy Smart Sips, which aims to energize, “protect,” and “cleanse” different internal organs like the liver and gut with natural elements, according to a press release. The idea originated from her noticing a lack in the marketplace for consumers who are social drinkers but want to remain health-conscious.
“I’m making a change on how I’m going to drink,” she told her Instagram followers in a Jan. 1 video. “I’m going to drink more responsibly and less regrettably. What does that mean? Well, I know that drinking while it gives you a good feeling in the moment is horrible for your liver, it’s not good for your heart and it definitely isn’t good for your gut. But I still know I like to go out and have a social drink with my friends and I like to feel a natural euphoric feeling, a splash after a stressful day. So when I couldn’t find anything on the market, I decided to create it.”
The “Mind Your Business with Mahisha” host and star developed the non-alcoholic libation concept to not only uplift women from all walks of life but to also keep the topic of health at the forefront, especially mental health. Through a partnership with the Sad Girls Club, a Black-woman-founded online platform and community built to help women suffering from mental issues, the groundbreaking drink will provide 1,000 “Huzzies” the chance to experience professional mental health services. In addition, 1% of the product’s proceeds will be donated to support the organization’s efforts as well.
Huzzy Smart Sips has six flavors: Berry Banger Margarita, Spill The Tea-Long Island, Pow Wow Moscow, Golden Elixir Whiskey Fixer, Honey Pop Lemon Drop and Siesta Sipper Sangria. A single goes for $5.99 and a four-pack costs $19.99. The ingredients for the beverages are 100% natural and include blended “organic teas, fruit extracts, antioxidants, adaptogens, and nootropics like passion flower & lion’s mane extract,” per the press release.
The Asian and African evergreen shrub Ashwagandha, known to combat stress, was left out due to its harmful side effects on the liver and gut. To further push the envelope on it being a resourceful drink with a positive impact, Dellinger took precautions to ensure her collection is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, low carb, low calorie, zero refined sugar, and caffeine-free. Customers instead will still feel a buzz due to the adaptogens and nootropics, but will be ready to take on the next day since Huzzy Smart Sips is hangover-free guaranteed.
“Huzzy Smart Sips embodies a lifestyle choice that prioritizes health, wellness, joy, and social responsibility,” Dellinger said in a press release. “It’s our mission to provide a celebratory experience that aligns with sober living, offering a guilt-free alternative to alcohol while making a meaningful impact on the community, all within an accessible price range.”