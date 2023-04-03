Ice Spice revealed her latest single, “Think U Da Shit (Fart),” is aimed at Latto. She referred to her music video with Rema, “Pretty Girl,” in the background of one of Latto’s TikTok videos.
“I’m in the back of your weak ass snippet,” Ice Spice told fans in a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘OK, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me, and I drop that [“Fart”]. It was really just a snippet.”
The rapper initially thought it was fake but eventually took it as a diss toward her.
“I was like, “This has to be fake. This is AI. But b-tches, be … bold. So I was like, ‘Oh, we’re being bold today.'”
ICE SPICE CALLS OUT LATTO
A fan also asked how Ice Spice felt about having more monthly listeners than Latto on Spotify. The rapper currently boasts 25.5 million, while Latto has 24.8 million.
“Y’all are so f-cking stupid. Get off the floor,” she said.
Following the now-viral video, Latto was seen shooting a music video for in the Bronx, where Ice Spice is from.
The “Put It On Da Floor” rapper was seen leaning on a car in a video circulating on social media.
“20 Black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday service/ I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she so nervous,” Latto rapped.
Last year, fans accused Latto of being a copycat after she shared an Instagram picture of herself striking a similar posture to Ice Spice, which May have led to Latto’s feud with the Bronx rapper.
“Every time y’all accuse me of copying folks, ima clear it up. Nun mo nun less,” Latto responded on Twitter. “I don’t like how y’all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak-ass narratives.”
Aside from the new music teasers, Latto has not replied to Ice Spice.