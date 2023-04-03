Ice Spice appears to be taking on a humorous marketing approach similar to that of popular artists such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X.

“People be trying to act like I’m dumb, and I’m just like, I’m a marketing f**king genius,” she previously told Variety. “I feel like that just comes from being from New York, having to be quick on your feet, having to be witty and having a fast comeback. Having so many siblings and cousins just gave me that smartass mouth that I have and being able to react quickly. I think people with a smartass mouth make for good marketers.”