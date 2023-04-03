Ice Spice released her first single of the year, with the teaser alone having already gone viral. The rapper shared the track entitled “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).”
“Think you the shit, b*tch? You not even the fart,” she raps. “I be going hard. I’m breaking they hearts, like. Bitches be quick, but I’m quicker. B*tches be thick, but I’m thicker. She could be rich, but I’m richer.”
Ice Spice appears to be taking on a humorous marketing approach similar to that of popular artists such as Doja Cat and Lil Nas X.
“People be trying to act like I’m dumb, and I’m just like, I’m a marketing f**king genius,” she previously told Variety. “I feel like that just comes from being from New York, having to be quick on your feet, having to be witty and having a fast comeback. Having so many siblings and cousins just gave me that smartass mouth that I have and being able to react quickly. I think people with a smartass mouth make for good marketers.”
The single follows her song, “Pretty Girl,” with Rema. Ice Spice also released her debut EP, Like..?, which featured tracks like “Deli,” “In Ha Mood,” and “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj.