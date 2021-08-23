The Spice Cabinet may be the latest fan base, alongside “Barbz” and “Beehive,” to show their love for their favorite artists in over-the-top ways.

Social media is currently buzzing with a video of a man getting a 3D hair portrait of Ice Spice. The Los Angeles barber Rob Ferrel, also known as Rob the Original, buzzed the rapper’s face into the side of the fan’s head and even added jewels to represent her necklace and earrings.

Rob is recognized for his celebrity portrait haircuts that regularly become viral online. This includes Yung Joc’s 2 Pac lineup that became viral again in March 2019. Other recent hair “portraits” by Rob include The Grinch, Michael Jackson’s Thriller Zombie, and many more, according to Complex.

There has been a resurgence of video footage of the Atlanta native showing off a new haircut portrait of 2 Pac. The 42-year-old barber originally shared this video, Rob the Original, earlier in the year.

“3D 2pac portrait haircut on the homie,” Rob captioned his photo.

Fans have gone above and beyond before to get the attention of the “Munch” artist. Lil Munchy Baby, an Instagram user and college student from Atlanta, paid for a billboard to invite Ice Spice to their graduation.

“Dear Ice Spice, I’m feelin’ u, love Munchy,” the billboard read. “You’re invited to my graduation on May 5th. Please DM.”

Ice Spice didn’t respond, but she likely saw the viral post online. He revealed on Instagram that he had graduated from Atlanta Metropolitan State College with a Mass Communications degree and thanked his mother and music for saving his life, according to Hot Radio Maine.