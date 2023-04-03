According to People., the Law & Order: SVU alum welcomed his first daughter in 1976 with his high school girlfriend, Adrienne. He then had his son in 1991 with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz. Ice-T then got married to Austin, with whom he had his third child, Chanel Nicole, in 2015.

Ice-T and Austin often post family photographs on social media. Last month, they shared snippets of a family trip to Disneyland for their daughter’s birthday.