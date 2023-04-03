Ice-T is enjoying family time with his wife, Coco Austin, and his three children. The rapper and actor appeared in a photograph taken at dinner and posted on social media on Sunday. He is seated next to Austin, 8-year-old Chanel, 32-year-old Tracy Marrow Jr. and 47-year-old LeTesha Morrow.
Austin referred to themselves as the “Ice family” in an Instagram caption. Ice-T added a series of red heart emoji in the comment section.
According to People., the Law & Order: SVU alum welcomed his first daughter in 1976 with his high school girlfriend, Adrienne. He then had his son in 1991 with his ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz. Ice-T then got married to Austin, with whom he had his third child, Chanel Nicole, in 2015.
Ice-T and Austin often post family photographs on social media. Last month, they shared snippets of a family trip to Disneyland for their daughter’s birthday.
Ice-T previously opened up about parenting and what he believes is essential.
“The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is,” he told People, adding that his son used to sing rap songs but censored himself. “I just felt like it’s all rock. And when you talk, it’s kind of like they grow up with you, and you share that common bond, which is beautiful. It’s beautiful.”