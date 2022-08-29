A family would like members of their community to stop dumping trash on their land, which is home to a graveyard where Black soldiers and others are buried.
The descendants of the Hodges bloodline are upset with the locals who live in Cumberland County for illegally disposing of their garbage in a location that creates a problem for them, according to ABC 11. The location in question is not only owned by the relatives but their family is buried there along with army veterans dating back to World War I and people who were once enslaved.
“Illegal dumping and littering throughout is causing problems because the trash ends up in the fields, the trash ends up in the cemetery,” Ken Slankard, who married into the Hodges family, told ABC 11.
Cheri Leach, another Hodges kinsfolk, said residents feel that they will not get caught and be punished for dropping off clutter because the field they’re utilizing is hidden.
“They can take whatever trash they want, dump it back there, and no one will see them,” she told ABC 11.
The Hodges claim to be one of the first Black families in the county to become landowners in 1910, a time when racism was prevalent. Although they believe some of the dumpers may not realize there is a cemetery nearby, the majority of the people residing in the community do. They feel a big reason behind it is that many don’t want to pay fees at the county dump.
“Some people don’t care that there’s a graveyard there…It’s disgusting,” Leach said.
Their frustrations hit the max and they’ve tapped city officials for help so the illegal actions can be put to an end and the people underground can shown respect while they rest in piece. peace are they haven’t had much luck.
“The county commissioners are more engaged with what’s going on in Fayetteville instead of taking care of the entire county,” Slankard said when sharing his sentiments regarding the local government. “They need to refocus on what’s important and that is your constituents.”
On President’s Day, Slankard raised his and the Hodges family’s issues at the county commissioner’s meeting to rally for more support. There is no update on what the county will do, but in the meantime, the family shared that they’re going to fight for the graveyard to be recognized as a historic landmark.