Cianni Jackson, the owner of an apparel business, is one of the entrepreneurs who is selling her products at In The Black. Some of Jackson’s products include her “Black Girl Magic” sweatshirts and other apparel with slogans of social justice. The San Francisco businesswoman said she is glad to see how the former check-cash center has been transformed.

“We would always walk past there on the way to school,” Jackson told the Examiner as she recalled what the neighborhood used to look like. “To see it transformed from a check-cashing place that was pulling money from the community in such a horrible way is just a really remarkable experience.”