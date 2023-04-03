The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers, while the event also gave way to several viral moments. Taylor Swift attended the games in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She cheered from the crowd alongside Kelce’s family, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice.

Fans quickly reacted to the rapper attending the event with Swift, who introduced her to her posse. This included a now-viral meeting between Ice Spice and Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother. Their meeting was filmed, and the internet reacted with memes.

Some fans highlighted the potential disconnect between the rapper and Kelce.