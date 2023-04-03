Each year, the Super Bowl provokes various reactions from fans — from reviews of the halftime performance to internet memes. This year, it proved to be no different.
The Kansas City Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers, while the event also gave way to several viral moments. Taylor Swift attended the games in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She cheered from the crowd alongside Kelce’s family, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice.
Fans quickly reacted to the rapper attending the event with Swift, who introduced her to her posse. This included a now-viral meeting between Ice Spice and Jason Kelce, Travis’s brother. Their meeting was filmed, and the internet reacted with memes.
Some fans highlighted the potential disconnect between the rapper and Kelce.
“Ice and Spice, just how I like my margaritas! Ha, I’m Jason” pic.twitter.com/x7DKI5C6E5
— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 11, 2024
“Now which spice are you?” pic.twitter.com/ffoHUep2tc
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) February 11, 2024
Others posted puns in connection to Ice Spice’s stage name.
"Ice to meet you" pic.twitter.com/y5mUKTEuJ6
— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 11, 2024
Some fans even referenced some of the rapper’s ad libs and viral lyrics from her latest single, “Think U The Shit (Fart)”, as well her breakout song, “Munch”.
“what does grrah mean” pic.twitter.com/CsD7LPuVmZ
— tortured poet faith⸆⸉ (@outhewoodsyet) February 11, 2024
‘Go Chiefs’ ‘facts’ pic.twitter.com/QG50rwyy9Z
— m (@greynovember019) February 11, 2024
“so good to meet you…. I love the fart song!!” pic.twitter.com/iCVDhwdPQn
— abbey (@lknowplaces13) February 11, 2024
“Am I saying that right, Munch?” pic.twitter.com/rTvvJ6yPok
— Mucci Wally Wally, Mucci Bang Bang (@MucciFlipFlop) February 11, 2024
Ice Spice attending the Super Bowl LVIII alongside Swift comes months after she featured on the singer’s single, “Karma.”