Howldett believes this is due to stress related to the current state of the world, such as the economy, inflation, and struggling to make ends meet while working a 9-to-5 job. He noticed many of his Gen Z friends look older than their age and says his friends agree.

“In addition to that, trying to figure out what they want to do for their careers long-term, and feeling the immense amount of pressure of trying to succeed before the age of 30,” he told Insider.