“I’ve just been getting a lot of fevers,” Isabella said in the recently published vlog. “If you get a fever over 100.4, you have to go in.”

She was admitted to the hospital and has been staying there for at least three days. She underwent a blood transfusion and an MRI and had her chemo port cleaned before being discharged. Less than 12 hours later, the 19-year-old was back in the hospital.

“I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we’re trying to figure out what’s wrong, but no one can find out what’s wrong,” she said. “This is the worst fever I think I’ve had.”