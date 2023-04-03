Isabella Strahan, the daughter of Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, shared she underwent emergency surgery amid her fight against brain cancer. The 19-year-old has been documenting her journey via YouTube vlogs since her diagnosis in October.
“I’ve just been getting a lot of fevers,” Isabella said in the recently published vlog. “If you get a fever over 100.4, you have to go in.”
She was admitted to the hospital and has been staying there for at least three days. She underwent a blood transfusion and an MRI and had her chemo port cleaned before being discharged. Less than 12 hours later, the 19-year-old was back in the hospital.
“I got a fever of 102 and had to come back in. So we’re trying to figure out what’s wrong, but no one can find out what’s wrong,” she said. “This is the worst fever I think I’ve had.”
“I don’t feel as horrible as I did the first time. I just have a really bad headache, so I thought nothing of it, and now we’re in the ER,” Isabella added, saying that she could barely walk. “I don’t feel great. I don’t feel horrible.”
She shared that she underwent emergency brain surgery and was put under anesthesia, although she “didn’t plan on coming back to the hospital.” Her father, who shared Strahan’s diagnosis on the set of Good Morning America, is staying positive amid treatment.
“It is tough to see her go through it, but I know she’s a tough young lady, and she’s going to make it through it,” he said.