“As a community manager on YouTube Shorts, I also manage a ton of the DEI initiatives that we do, and with it being Black History Month, I realized that there’s a space for us to reach a Caribbean audience,” YouTube community partner manager Amanda Agyapong told Blavity. “I have Jamaican creators in New York. I have Trini creators in L.A., but I don’t have any creators that are based in the Caribbean, so I recognized that there was space to build that on this trip.”