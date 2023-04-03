Jack Harlow announced the lineup for the Gazebo Festival, a two-day event in Louisville, his hometown. The music festival, scheduled for May 25-26, will be held at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.
For the occasion, 26 artists will perform across two stages. Harlow is headlining the event alongside SZA. Performances will also include acts by James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Slum Village, Majid Jordan and more.
“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, according to Variety. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city, and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first-class things happen for Louisville and our people.”
A portion of ticket sales will go toward local community organizations via the Jack Harlow Foundation, which was started last year. Presales will open on Mar. 6 at 10 a.m. The general public can buy tickets on Mar. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.
“We are beyond excited to support our city’s hometown hero, Jack Harlow, as he launches a new music festival at Louisville’s Waterfront Park,” Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said. “In addition to great music, festival goers will get a taste of this city’s iconic attractions, renowned heritage and global culinary scene.”