For the occasion, 26 artists will perform across two stages. Harlow is headlining the event alongside SZA. Performances will also include acts by James Blake, Omar Apollo, PinkPantheress, Vince Staples, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Slum Village, Majid Jordan and more.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, according to Variety. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city, and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first-class things happen for Louisville and our people.”