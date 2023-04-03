Surveillance footage obtained by Yahoo Sports showed a brown truck pulling up to the park on the night of Jan. 24. Two individuals were seen working together to remove the statue by its ankles and hauled it back to the vehicle before driving away.

The Wichita Police and Fire Department later discovered the statue after receiving a call about a dumpster fire at Garvey Park in North Wichita, per Yahoo Sports. First responders found pieces of the sculpture as they worked to contain the flames.