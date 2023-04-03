According to SimpleFlying, Jackson Soul Food has served the Miami-Dade County community for nearly 80 years. Now, passengers can enjoy these family recipes at the establishment that opened at MIA earlier in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson Soul Food (@jacksonsoulfood)

The eatery is managed through a partnership with SSP America, a company that specializes in operating food services in airports.

Jackson’s Soul Food opened its first location in 1946 in Overtown, a historic Black neighborhood in Miami-Dade County, just Northwest of Downtown Miami. In 2015, the second location, Jackson Soul Food II, opened near Miami Gardens in Opa-Locka, according to SimpleFlying.