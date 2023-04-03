A Black-owned soul food restaurant specializing in Southern cuisine has opened its third location in Miami International Airport.
According to SimpleFlying, Jackson Soul Food has served the Miami-Dade County community for nearly 80 years. Now, passengers can enjoy these family recipes at the establishment that opened at MIA earlier in February.
The eatery is managed through a partnership with SSP America, a company that specializes in operating food services in airports.
Jackson’s Soul Food opened its first location in 1946 in Overtown, a historic Black neighborhood in Miami-Dade County, just Northwest of Downtown Miami. In 2015, the second location, Jackson Soul Food II, opened near Miami Gardens in Opa-Locka, according to SimpleFlying.
Some of the restaurant’s traditional favorites include fried catfish, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, and collard greens.
On Feb. 20, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the airport, where Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials who were keen to show their support of Shirlene Ingraham, the owner of Jackson Soul Food, gathered during the restaurant’s opening.
Ingraham conveyed her happiness and sense of accomplishment in developing a menu featuring family recipes, and she reflected on her pride in bringing a taste of home to travelers.
“My team and I are so glad to bring the same family-oriented atmosphere and homemade food to the airport that we offer our guests at our Overtown and Opa-locka locations. The opening of our MIA location, along with the Chick-fil-A location mark, an important milestone in my life. I’d like to thank my family and all of our team members for their hard work and dedication,” she said at the opening, per SimpleFlying.
Travelers from far and wide can indulge in authentic Southern cuisine at Jackson Soul Food as they make their way to their next destination.