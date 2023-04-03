“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens organization said in a statementon X, formerly known as Twitter. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

The cause of Jones’ death has yet to be made public.

CNN reported that Jones played five seasons with the Houston Texans, and his family first shared the news with the team Sunday morning.