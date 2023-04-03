Jacoby Jones, renowned for his infectious personality, endzone dances, and the “Mile High Miracle” with the Baltimore Ravens, has died at 40, according to statements on Sunday from multiple teams and the NFL.
“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the Ravens organization said in a statementon X, formerly known as Twitter. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”
The cause of Jones’ death has yet to be made public.
CNN reported that Jones played five seasons with the Houston Texans, and his family first shared the news with the team Sunday morning.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time,” the team shared in a statement on X.
Jones was a former wide receiver and kick returner who spent nine years in the NFL playing for the Ravens, Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers, now the Los Angeles Chargers.
His family shared a statement through the NFL’s Player Association, confirming that Jones had died “peacefully” at his home in New Orleans.
“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”
Jones had several memorable moments throughout his nine-year NFL career, including the 70-yard touchdown pass he received from quarterback Joe Flacco during an AFC divisional playoff game in January 2013, as reported by ESPN. Jones scored the game-tying touchdown after the Ravens trailed the Denver Broncos, leading to a 38-35 victory in double overtime.
In Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers, Jones had a 108-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and caught a 56-yard pass from Flacco, contributing to the Ravens’ 34-31 victory. Jones remains the only player in Super Bowl history to score both a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown, per ESPN.
Several of Jones’ former teammates shared their thoughts, prayers and fond memories of him on social media.
My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life 💜. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024
My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you!
Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb
— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024
Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face.
Gone far, far too soon.
R.I.P Jacoby Jones.
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024