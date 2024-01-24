Anyone who comes from a big family knows firsthand how challenging it can be to make your presence felt amongst a sea of other voices – especially if your siblings are superstars in the making. This was the struggle of “Nasty” hitmaker Janet Jackson, who spent her childhood navigating an early rise to fame, and the subsequent decades distancing herself from the iron grip of her parents; not to mention living in the shadows of her older brother, Michael Jackson.

By the time the 90s rolled around, the 57-year-old was well-established as a solo artist. This point in time is when we saw the boundary-pushing performer exploring new themes in her music, dressing more provocatively, and breaking record after record on Billboard’s music charts. To this day, few artists have achieved a legacy like Jackson’s to leave behind, even with her infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show scandal halting her in her tracks. As we wait for the Indiana-born songstress to deliver something new, let’s look back on one of the decades that helped define her reputation as the Queen of Pop.

Early 90s

One of Jackson’s best-known LPs, Rhythm Nation 1814, was the highest-selling album of the year in 1990 following its debut the year before. The genre-bending project won an astounding 15 Billboard Awards and the title track won a Grammy, only further solidifying the reputation the young woman began to build for herself as a creative throughout the 80s. She embarked on a world tour to promote her fourth studio effort, setting a record for selling out the Tokyo Dome, also becoming the most successful debut tour of its day.

All over the world, the Why Did I Get Married actress was being recognized for her impact on the culture in various capacities. “Jackson is a role model for all young people to emulate and the message she has gotten to the young people of this country through the lyrics of ‘Rhythm Nation 1814’ is having positive effects,” the Los Angeles Times said of her work. Organizers of the Hollywood Walk of Fame decided to honor the fashion icon with a star in 1990, notably for having a significant impact on the recording industry and giving back to the community. At just 24 years old, Jackson was already being compared to mainstays like Madonna, Tina Turner, and her big brother.

By the time ’91 rolled around, the R&B starlet was eager to ink a new deal with Virgin Records, this one estimated between $32 and $50 million. Janet Jackson helped to break barriers for Black people and women in the industry with her financial achievements and was reportedly among the highest-paid during this chapter of history. As she celebrated her musical success in the spotlight, behind the scenes she tied the knot with René Elizondo Jr. – a relationship that was kept under wraps until their messy divorce made headlines in 2003.

1993

(Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

1993 was one of the biggest years of the decade for Miss Jackson, whose first record under Virgin made a massive splash that May. It went No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making the multi-talent the first female artist in the Nielsen Soundscan era to achieve such a feat. The RIAA has since certified Janet six times Platinum, and it has sold over 14 million copies worldwide. Listeners were drawn in by Jackson’s bold fusion of deep house, swing, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary R&B, rock and pop. She proudly took on more responsibility in writing and producing her fifth studio album, which heavily highlights more sexual themes than any previous releases.

“I love feeling deeply sexual – and don’t mind letting the world know. For me, sex has become a celebration, a joyful part of the creative process,” she said during an interview promoting Janet. While still riding the high of her music topping the charts, the Grammy Award winner made her feature film debut opposite Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice. The cult classic film’s reviews were mediocre, though critics praised Jackson for her “beguiling and believably centric” performance as a young woman coping with painful loss. From the same movie’s soundtrack, the leading lady sang “Again,” earning her Golden Globe and Oscar nods for Best Original Song.

As she continued to embrace her growing status as a sex symbol, Jackson posed topless for Rolling Stone, dropping jaws long before the internet was around to be broken. Her secret husband, Elizondo, used his hands to shield his wife’s chest for modesty before she hit the road for her Janet World Tour, running until mid-1995. Some called the controversial icon out for a lack of vocal proficiency, but her showmanship could never be denied.

Mid 90s

As Janet Jackson continued to thrive into her late 90s, Michael found himself at the center of controversy with allegations of sexual abuse against children. Despite her best efforts to distance herself from the Jackson family legacy, the youngest family member still faced repercussions for the “Thriller” hitmaker’s rumored actions. Up until his tragic death, Michael denied any wrongdoing, and in the heat of the accusations, Janet stood by her big brother as a source of moral support. Interestingly, she also spoke out in her parents’ defense when another member of the Jackson clan, La Toya, shared her experience of alleged abuse.

When she wasn’t entertaining audiences around the globe with tracks from Janet and the rest of her discography, the Gary-born creative found herself hitting the studio with Michael. They collaborated on “Scream,” which became the lead single from his HIStory LP. It went on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard chart, and the famous duo earned a Guinness World Record (and a Grammy) for their hefty $7 million budget that went into making the accompanying visual. In her solo career, Jackson shared her first compilation project, Design of a Decade, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its October 1995 debut. The next year, she renewed her Virgin Records contract for a reported $80M, surpassing acts like Madonna and her brother.

1997

With a renewed contract and more confidence than ever before, Jackson was ready to shake things up in the latter half of the 90s with her wildest album to date, The Velvet Rope. While her first release under Virgin helped paint the musical muse as an independent woman growing into her sexuality, its follow-up held nothing back, exploring themes of mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, domestic violence, and sadomasochism. Overall, Jackson relates to listeners by reminding us all of our inherent need to belong.

Not only did she change sonically, but the 57-year-old also radically altered her physical appearance while tantalizing us with The Velvet Rope. Her bright red hair and septum nose ring remain an inspiration for many to this day, and the LP’s tour earned Janet Jackson more praise for her continued theatrics and show-stopping choreography. Her visual for “Got ’til It’s Gone” with Joni Mitchell and Q-Tip won a Grammy, and “Together Again” helped her join the ranks of Elton John and Diana Ross with her eighth Hot 100 No. 1 hit.

Late 90s

(Photo by Phil Dent/Redferns)

Those who didn’t catch Jackson on her final tour of the ’90s were at least still able to watch from the comfort of their own home on HBO. Their special airing of one of the mother of one’s live shows brought in over 15M viewers, all eager to witness The Velvet Rope’s magic in real-time. In 1998 she contributed to movie soundtracks like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and Down in the Delta with “Luv Me, Luv Me” and “God’s Stepchild” respectively.

1999 was another year of music collaborations, including “Girlfriend/Boyfriend” with Blackstreet, “What’s It Gonna Be?!” in tandem with Busta Rhymes and “I Know the Truth” with Elton John for his Aida project. At the World Music Awards Janet Jackson took home the Legend Award thanks to her “outstanding contribution to the pop industry.” Elsewhere, Billboard named her the second most successful artist of the decade in America, coming up short only to Mariah Carey.