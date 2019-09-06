Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is once again calling out Republicans. The Texas democrat made her latest comments at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Jan. 10, criticizing Republicans for demanding Hunter Biden to testify at a deposition as the House GOP continues its effort to impeach his father, President Joe Biden. Crockett said there is a reason why Biden is ignoring a subpoena to testify at a deposition.

“Let me tell you why nobody wants to talk to y’all behind closed doors — because y’all lie,” Crockett told House Republicans at the meeting, NewsOne reported. “I don’t know how y’all are still standing right now because you should be quite dizzy from all the spinning that you’re constantly doing when it comes to spinning the truth.”