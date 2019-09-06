Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is once again calling out Republicans. The Texas democrat made her latest comments at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Jan. 10, criticizing Republicans for demanding Hunter Biden to testify at a deposition as the House GOP continues its effort to impeach his father, President Joe Biden. Crockett said there is a reason why Biden is ignoring a subpoena to testify at a deposition.
“Let me tell you why nobody wants to talk to y’all behind closed doors — because y’all lie,” Crockett told House Republicans at the meeting, NewsOne reported. “I don’t know how y’all are still standing right now because you should be quite dizzy from all the spinning that you’re constantly doing when it comes to spinning the truth.”
Crockett specifically responded to South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who said Biden is using his “white privilege” to dodge the deposition.
“You are the epitome of White privilege” Mace, who is also white, told Biden when he briefly attended Wednesday’s hearing. “Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls.”
Crockett later fired back at Mace without referring to her by name.
“I can’t get over the gentle lady from South Carolina talking about white privilege,” Crockett said. “It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman, for you to talk about what white privilege looks like.”
Crockett also called out Republicans last September for trying to impeach President Biden.
“Because when you’re talking about impeachment, you’re talking about high crimes or misdemeanors,” she said at the time. “And I can’t seem to find the crime, and honestly, no one has testified of what crime they believe the president of the United States has committed.”
Mace attempted to defend her remarks by listing her track record with social justice, The Hill reported. The Republican said she was a member of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee, who takes “great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country.”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez followed up on Mace’s comments, saying the South Carolina woman did lead those organizations, but she also helped dismantle the groups when Republicans took the majority in the House.
“We show up, we give speeches, we give flowery words, but at the end of the day, participate in the structural erosion of the rights and representation of people that are marginalized — women, people of color, people that just need to see their due process and civil liberties protected in this country,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the meeting.