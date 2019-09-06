Jazmine Sullivan, who faced tragedy last summer when her mother died, is now grieving the death of her grandmother as well. Sullivan went to social media on Friday to express her sorrow.

“Rest now, grandmom,” Sullivan wrote on her Instagram Story according to Bossip. “I know mommy is so happy to see you! These women are the very reason I sing and write. The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according do my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think I am.”