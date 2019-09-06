Jazmine Sullivan, who faced tragedy last summer when her mother died, is now grieving the death of her grandmother as well. Sullivan went to social media on Friday to express her sorrow.
“Rest now, grandmom,” Sullivan wrote on her Instagram Story according to Bossip. “I know mommy is so happy to see you! These women are the very reason I sing and write. The reason I’m funny and sassy. The reason I say what I mean according do my conviction. The reason I love God! And the reason I’m strong even when I don’t think I am.”
The “Bust Your Windows” singer announced the death of her mother in July, saying she died after living with breast cancer for the past four years. Despite the challenging year, Sullivan appears to be staying strong in her faith.
“God decided 2023 I could handle losing them both. [I don’t know why] but his plans are above me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “What I do know is that I was blessed to have been molded and loved fiercely by these amazing women. And I am proud to continue carrying myself in the light in which they raised me! God I thank you for my time with them! I’ll miss you grandma. Hug mommy for me.”
Sullivan reflected on of her memories in October when she posted showed a heartwarming video of her late mother wishing her a happy birthday.
“Words can’t express how much we love you, Jazmine,” the singer’s mother said in the Instagram video. “You are the light of our lives, and we thank God for you.”
When she accepted the BET Award for Album of the Year in 2021, Sullivan invited her beloved mother to the stage, The Messenger reported. The 36-year-old singer struggled to find words when she lost her loved one in July.
“I don’t have the words yet mommy,” she wrote on social media at the time. “So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly.”
