A couple of years later, he hit the stage with Harris and music giants Ike and Tina Turner, Wilson Pickett, Santana, The Staple Singers and the Voices of East Harlem for an unforgettable concert that lasted 14 hours and was filmed in Ghana for the Soul To Soul documentary. He also discovered Roberta Flack while she was singing at Mr. Henry’s in Washington, D.C., and pitched her to Atlantic Records. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” songstress was immediately signed by the record label and quickly rose to fame.